Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,342 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.