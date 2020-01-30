13,895 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.