Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $620,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 546,121 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,714,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,512,000 after buying an additional 465,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

