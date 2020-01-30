Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

