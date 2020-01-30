Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,201 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

