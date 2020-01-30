Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

NYSE TSN opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

