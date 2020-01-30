CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $142,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.