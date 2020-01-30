Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 14,408 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 431.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

