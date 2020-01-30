Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 515,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

