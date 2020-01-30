Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.