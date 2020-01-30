Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $142,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,426.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,380 shares of company stock worth $3,228,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

