Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $62,846,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

