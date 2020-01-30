Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

