Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $296.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $305.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

