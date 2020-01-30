2,477 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 202,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,696,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

