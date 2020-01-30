Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 989 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BP by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

