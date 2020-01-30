Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

