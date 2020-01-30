Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 719.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

