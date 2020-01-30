Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $513,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

