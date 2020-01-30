Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trainline Plc Receives GBX 481.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Trainline Plc Receives GBX 481.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
VOLVO AB/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
VOLVO AB/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Mizuho Raises Alphabet Price Target to $1,650.00
Mizuho Raises Alphabet Price Target to $1,650.00
KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries
KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries
Amigo Holdings PLC Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Amigo Holdings PLC Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Unum Group Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Unum Group Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report