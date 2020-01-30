Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.