Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $492,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 184,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.80. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.