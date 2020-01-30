Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

LULU stock opened at $243.66 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $247.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

