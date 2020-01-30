Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.