Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trainline Plc Receives GBX 481.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Trainline Plc Receives GBX 481.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
VOLVO AB/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
VOLVO AB/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Mizuho Raises Alphabet Price Target to $1,650.00
Mizuho Raises Alphabet Price Target to $1,650.00
KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries
KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries
Amigo Holdings PLC Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Amigo Holdings PLC Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Unum Group Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Unum Group Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report