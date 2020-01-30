Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $451,000 Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

