H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $422,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEES. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

