Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Sells $179,208.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ETV stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 618.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

