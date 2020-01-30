Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Riggs sold 2,744 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total transaction of $410,392.64.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $138,858.30.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

