Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll Sells 55,108 Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00.

Resonant stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Resonant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

