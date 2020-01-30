Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll Sells 55,108 Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00.
Resonant stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Resonant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
