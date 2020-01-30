Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Sells $146,585.37 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
