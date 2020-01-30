Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Sells $146,585.37 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $538,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $103,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

