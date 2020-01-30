Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Sells $120,484.26 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

