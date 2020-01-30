Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $86,250.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

