James Wilson Purchases 10,100 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,728,180.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson acquired 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson bought 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

SYZ opened at C$9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 million and a PE ratio of 20.68. Sylogist Ltd has a twelve month low of C$8.63 and a twelve month high of C$13.15.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

