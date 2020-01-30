Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CIO Sells 7,146 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 214,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 259,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

