Robert B. Bazemore Sells 3,002 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EPZM opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

