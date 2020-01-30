Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Thomas H. Reed Sells 1,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at $837,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $68,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

