Kevin Conley Sells 13,549 Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $67,880.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.