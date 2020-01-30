Insider Selling: Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Sells 94,999 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer sold 94,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$118,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,856 shares in the company, valued at C$52,320.

Andrea Anita Creemer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 24th, Andrea Anita Creemer sold 25,800 shares of Corridor Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$32,766.00.

TSE:CDH opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. Corridor Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a current ratio of 69.35.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Corridor Resources

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

