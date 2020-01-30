Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

