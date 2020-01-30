POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in POSCO by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in POSCO by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKX. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

