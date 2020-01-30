Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 88 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

ONEQ opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.04. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.78 and a fifty-two week high of $372.00.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

