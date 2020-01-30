Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $266,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,342,000 after buying an additional 531,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,212,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 114,083 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 449,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

