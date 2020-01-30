Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,458.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,398.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,272.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

