Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4029 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

