Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in SK Telecom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,339,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,341,000 after acquiring an additional 668,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SK Telecom by 204.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 636,054 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 331.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 266,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in SK Telecom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SKM opened at $21.87 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

