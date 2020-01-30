Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $383,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

