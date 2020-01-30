Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after acquiring an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 299,790 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,641,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

