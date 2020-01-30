Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

