Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

