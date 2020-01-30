Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 536 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

