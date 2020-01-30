Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $426,000 in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NQP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

